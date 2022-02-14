9,348 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

