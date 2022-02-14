8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.44 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

