$899.62 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $899.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.00 million and the lowest is $835.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,738,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after buying an additional 606,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

