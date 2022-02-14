803,203 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 803,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition makes up 0.5% of Centiva Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JUGG opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

