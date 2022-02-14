79,143 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

