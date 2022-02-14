79,000 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 104,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. 51,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,200. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

