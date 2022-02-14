$74.89 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $74.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $306.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $314.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $325.41 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $337.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

PEBO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 69,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,590. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $912.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

