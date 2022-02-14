6,973 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 586,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prologis by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 591.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.