63,800 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 542.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $117.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.