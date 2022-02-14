$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $55.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $199.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -328.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

