$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.48 million and the highest is $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $859.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

