$5.48 Million in Sales Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will announce $5.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diginex.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

EQOS stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Diginex has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Diginex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Diginex by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

