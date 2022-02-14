446,623 Shares in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 446,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.94% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AudioEye by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,448. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.07. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $44.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

