$436.91 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report $436.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.50 million to $447.00 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 913.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.13) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.69. 250,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,541. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.