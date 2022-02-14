$410.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report sales of $410.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.80 million and the lowest is $410.00 million. Stride reported sales of $392.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stride by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. Stride has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.