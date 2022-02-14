3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.57.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $157.72. 255,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.04. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $158.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

