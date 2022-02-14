$314.96 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $314.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.
Barnes Group stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
