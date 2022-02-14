$314.96 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $314.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.