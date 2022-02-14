$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.00 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mosaic.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,591,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

