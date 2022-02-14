28,708 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after buying an additional 576,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

