2,759 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.20 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

