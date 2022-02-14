24,728 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000.
Argus Capital stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. Argus Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU).
