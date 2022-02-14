203,220 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,963,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

