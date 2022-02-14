200,000 Shares in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIW. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,067. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

