$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,516. Celanese has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.