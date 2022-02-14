19,922 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 693,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,543,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

FNB stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.