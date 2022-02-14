$18.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $18.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.13 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.51 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

NYSE C traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 24,533,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,343,281. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

