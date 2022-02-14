15,707 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 153,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 262.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $294,802. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

