1,548 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $35.51 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

