14,492 Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,177 shares of company stock worth $1,394,902 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

