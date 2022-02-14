142,000 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $4,450,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,938,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 13,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

