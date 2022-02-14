125,000 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,000. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

