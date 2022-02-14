$117.18 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $117.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.48 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,864. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Regional Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

