10,914 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:CLAQ opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.