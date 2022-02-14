10,131 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $240.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

