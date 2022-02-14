1,000,000 Shares in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,141,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,297,000.
DTRTU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.47.
