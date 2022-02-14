$10.28 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $10.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 million and the highest is $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

AFMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 42,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,762. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

