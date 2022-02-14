$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $195.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.