$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $19,744,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

