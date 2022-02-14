$1.65 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 184.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

