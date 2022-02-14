$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.
Shares of MAN opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $125.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
