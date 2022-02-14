-$0.75 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atreca.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

BCEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 312,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,084. The company has a market cap of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. Atreca has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Atreca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

