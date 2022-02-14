$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 855,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. Camping World has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

