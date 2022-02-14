$0.29 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.79 million, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.08. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

