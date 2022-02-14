$0.26 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

