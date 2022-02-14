$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.44. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itron.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 982,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 929.15 and a beta of 1.21. Itron has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

