-$0.01 EPS Expected for Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denison Mines.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DNN opened at $1.28 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.