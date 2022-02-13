Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $64.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

