Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZSHGY stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $98.97.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.