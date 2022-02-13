Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ZSHGY stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $98.97.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
