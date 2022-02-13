Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $293.15 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $283,987.63 and approximately $21.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $293.15 or 0.00689727 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

