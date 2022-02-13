Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.14 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,242. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.