Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,242. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
